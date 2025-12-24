IN BRIEF: Fire at enterprise in Tula Region, 172 UAVs, aftermath of overnight attack

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 172 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

UAV debris fell on the premises of an enterprise in the Tula Region in central Russia, causing a fire.

TASS has put together key facts about the aftermath of the overnight UAV attack.

Scale of the UAV attack

Alert air defense systems destroyed 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

In particular, air defense capabilities shot down 110 Ukrainian UAVs over the Bryansk Region, 20 over the Belgorod Region, 14 over the Kaluga Region, 12 over the Tula Region, six over the Oryol Region, four over the Moscow Region, including two en route to Moscow, three over the Lipetsk Region, one over the Volgograd Region, one over the Kursk Region, and one over the Smolensk Region.

Aftermath

- UAV debris fell on the premises of an enterprise in the Tula Region, causing a fire.

- By now, the fire has been contained, Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyayev said.

- The UAV attack on the Tula Region caused no casualties, the governor said.

During the repulsion of the drone attack, falling UAV debris also damaged the fa·ade and windows of a private household in Tula, he said.