MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Peschanoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Peschanoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,480 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,480 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 270 troops and 13 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 195 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 490 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 240 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 65 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Miropolye, Kondratovka and Ryzhevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Primorskoye, Baranovka, Nesternoye, Vilcha, Volchanskiye Khutora and Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 270 personnel, 13 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup North units destroyed four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units continued destroying the enemy combat group surrounded on the left bank of the Oskol River. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Glushkovka, Monachinovka, Shiykovka, Blagodatovka and Podoly in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including two Stryker armored personnel carriers and two HMMWV armored vehicles of US manufacture, 12 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and a national police brigade of Ukraine in areas near the settlements of Petrovskoye, Stepanovka, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots and four fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 490 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued destroying the surrounded enemy in Dimitrov and mopping up the settlements of Svetloye, Grishino and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic of scattered Ukrainian armed formations," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretskoye, Belitskoye and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 490 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, five motor vehicles and two artillery guns, among them a US-made 155mm howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Gulyaipole and Kosovtsevo in the Zaporozhye Region, Andreyevka and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, eight motor vehicles, an artillery gun, two electronic warfare stations and two materiel depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Razumovka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Otradokamenka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 65 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, four electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and a materiel depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukraine’s Western arms delivery transport infrastructure

Russian forces struck Ukraine’s Western arms delivery infrastructure, ammunition and fuel depots over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport infrastructure facilities involved in the delivery of Western armaments to Ukraine, ammunition and fuel depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 167 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 545 Ukrainian UAVs, 17 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 545 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 17 HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down a Grom-2 theater missile, 17 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 545 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 103,182 unmanned aerial vehicles, 639 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,546 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,631 multiple rocket launchers, 31,915 field artillery guns and mortars and 49,076 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.