Russian military capable of effectively fighting drones, says Putin

SOCHI, November 2. /TASS/. The Russian military can effectively thwart any attacks by drones, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at a defense industry meeting in Sochi on Tuesday.

"We have learnt to repel these attacks [by drones] and we do it quite effectively," the Russian president said.

The Russian leader highlighted the importance of developing unmanned aviation.

"We know very well how it has proven its worth in armed conflicts of the past few years, how effective it is and how dangerous it can be for us," Putin said.

The Russian leader specified that he meant terrorist attacks with the use of drones in Syria.