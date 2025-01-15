MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration has already prepared sanctions against Vladimir Zelensky’s entourage, including the head of his office, Andrey Yermak, Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko claims.

"Trump’s team has already prepared sanctions against Yermak and other members of Zelensky’s entourage," she said on her Telegram channel, citing sources in Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

According to Panchenko, these sanctions could pressure Zelensky into becoming more cooperative during peace talks. She also noted that these measures mark the beginning of the end for the "era of impunity" for Zelensky.

"This would unite millions of people across Ukraine, Russia, and the United States," the journalist added.

On January 12, Trump’s designated National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, told NBC News that the president-elect believes engaging in dialogue with Russia is necessary to settle the Ukrainian conflict. He also said that fully expelling Russia from the territories Ukraine aims to reclaim is an unrealistic goal.