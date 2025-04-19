Israel weighs strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in coming months — news agency

LONDON, April 19. /TASS/. Israel may carry out limited strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure in the next few months, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, Israel has offered the US several options for attacks, including air strikes and special operations. The strikes could take place in late spring or summer of this year. Israel expects to deprive Tehran of the ability to turn to the military use of the atom for a period of several months to a year, Reuters' sources added.

On April 17, The New York Times quoted sources as saying that Israel was preparing to attack Iran's nuclear facilities in May. Israel was convinced that the US would play an active role in preparing the attack and provide Israel with protection against a potential retaliatory strike by Iran. US President Donald Trump has set a course for a diplomatic settlement of differences with Iran and informed Israel in early April that he would not support such a military operation.

According to Reuters, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during talks between Iranian and US officials on April 12 in Oman’s Muscat that Tehran was ready to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to guarantee that its nuclear activities were peaceful. However, Araghchi made it clear that this would only be possible if sanctions on Iran's oil and financial sectors were lifted.