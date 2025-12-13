PREVIEW: Russia-Jordan visa-free travel agreement comes into force

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Nationals of Russia and Jordan will be able to travel to both countries without visas for up to 30 days starting December 13, with a respective agreement having entered into force.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Hussein Abdullah Al-Safadi signed the corresponding document on August 20 in Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the agreement is intended to further expand tourism and humanitarian exchanges, as well as business contacts.

Russian nationals will be able to enter and stay in Jordan without a visa for up to 30 days per visit, provided that they have no intention of laboring or doing any kind of commercial business, studying or residing permanently in the territory of Jordan, according to the agreement. The total period of stay should not exceed 90 days during a calendar year. Similar rights are conferred to nationals of Jordan when visiting Russia.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said earlier that the cancellation of visa requirements between the countries would positively influence the flow of Russian tourists to Jordan, especially independent ones. ATOR Vice President for Inbound Tourism, CEO of Intourist tour operator Alexander Musikhin noted that by the end of 2024, less than 2,000 Jordanian citizens had entered Russia for tourism, adding though that visa abolition would be a powerful catalyst capable of significantly increasing mutual tourist flows.