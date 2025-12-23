CSTO refutes information about Tajikistan’s appeal for assistance

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has refuted media reports about Tajikistan appealing for assistance in connection with armed attacks from Afghan territory, according to a message published on the organization’s Telegram channel.

"In connection with publications in a number of Telegram channels, including the channel ‘Eurasian Briefing,’ containing false information, we inform that the Tajik side has not appealed to the CSTO for any assistance regarding the events of November 26 and 30, 2025," the statement said.

The organization noted that Tajikistan’s interaction with its CSTO allies in the context of strengthening the border with Afghanistan is based on the relevant targeted interstate program approved at the 2024 session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Astana.

At the end of November, there were two instances of shelling of Tajik territory from the Afghan side. As a result of these attacks, five Chinese citizens, employees of the Shokhin SM enterprise and a construction company, were killed, and another five people were injured. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon sharply condemned the provocative actions of Afghan citizens and instructed measures to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The Tajik foreign ministry also called on the current Afghan authorities to take effective measures to ensure stability and security on the state border.

Out of all Central Asian nations, Tajikistan has the longest border with Afghanistan – 1,344 kilometers. In 2021, following the US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban (banned in Russia) took control of that country. According to Tajik officials, militants of various terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State Wilayat Khorasan, Hizb ut-Tahrir, the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (all three designated terrorist organizations and banned in Russia), the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (the Taliban Movement of Pakistan) and others operate on the territory of Afghanistan.