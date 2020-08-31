Indian forces block movement of Chinese troops near Pangong Lake

According to the TV channel, Chinese soldiers came "in large numbers," planning to "unilaterally occupy areas." However, Indian troops took measures to prevent those activities. Sources said that there had been no physical skirmishes.

NEW DEHLI, August 31. /TASS/. Indian forces blocked the movement of Chinese troops in the union territory of Ladakh, NDTV reported on Monday, citing sources.

The Indian Defense Ministry earlier issued a statement, saying that on the night of August 29-30, Chinese troops "carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo." "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA [People's Liberation Army] activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake," the ministry added.

The situation on the Indian-Chinese border in Ladakh deteriorated following clashes in early May, which involved about 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers. More than 100 were wounded on both sides.

Early on June 16, new skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops occurred in Ladakh near the Galwan River. According to Indian military sources, the troops used stones and sticks but never firearms in the attacks. At least 20 Indian troops were killed and 76 suffered wounds. India also claimed that some 45 Chinese soldiers had been killed and wounded.

India and China later held a series of talks on the diplomatic and military level but failed to achieve mutually acceptable results.