Whole families from US, Europe move to Russia for traditional values — Security Council

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Entire families from the US and European countries have been moving to Russia since the beginning of the special military operation to ensure their right to preserve traditional values, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Grebenkin said in an interview with the government-run daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"With the start of the special military operation and given the current geopolitical situation, more opportunities have emerged for compatriots and foreigners who have faced information and psychological pressure in their countries of residence, with violations of their right to preserve traditional values, to resettle in Russia. Entire families are already moving here, finding homes and jobs. These are citizens of Germany, Latvia, the US, France, Italy, Estonia, and other countries. This process will continue and requires the utmost attention," he noted. Grebenkin added that over 2,300 people have applied for temporary residence permits in Russia in connection with the decree on support for individuals who share traditional values.