Share of missing Russian servicemen must be reduced to absolute zero — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects the share of missing Russian special military operation servicemen to be substantially reduced.

"If we compare the beginning of the year with now, the number of people who were listed as missing (missing special military operation soldiers - TASS) has decreased by 50%. Compared to the start of the year, that is a threefold change. Of course, this work must continue and be enhanced, and we will make sure to bring it to the point where losses are minimal, reduced to zero," Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

Earlier, the Russian leader called the search for missing special military operation participants one of the most pressing issues, adding that the Defense Ministry is taking measures to address the situation. A central coordination office has been set up, along with a special database that contains information on missing servicemen, Putin noted.