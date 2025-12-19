Russian asset seizure to undermine trust in Euro zone, Putin warns

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The seizure of Russian assets in Europe would undermine trust in the Euro zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"There would also be more severe consequences for those who are trying to do it. It’s not just a blow to their image; it’s a breakdown of trust in the Euro zone, in this particular case. The reason is that apart from Russia, many other countries also keep their gold and currency reserves in Europe, as well as those who have free resources," Putin noted.