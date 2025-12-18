MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The liberation of Donbass is proceeding by non-diplomatic means, while Western diplomacy shows complete impotence, head of the Other Ukraine movement, ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform — for Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, has stated.

"While Western diplomacy demonstrates complete impotence and continues playing shell games, Donbass and other historically Russian lands are being liberated by non-diplomatic means. And if, having demonstrated the wretchedness of their diplomacy, they have decided to fight, then Russia is ready for this," Medvedchuk wrote in an article on his movement's website.

At the same time, as the politician noted, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it abundantly clear that the desire for war in this situation does not come from Russia.

Meanwhile, Medvedchuk believes that the baseless statements by European leaders about the inevitability of a clash with Russia threaten global security. "The efforts of the bloodthirsty clown Zelensky and the ‘coalition of piglets desiring war’ can be called nothing but delirium. But this is a very dangerous delirium, which has already caused irreversible consequences and a catastrophe for the Ukrainian people, and now this delirium threatens Europe and the entire world," he stated.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry board, stated that the goals of the special military operation would be achieved, although Russia would have preferred to do this and eliminate the root causes of the conflict through diplomacy. At the same time, according to the Russian leader, "if the opposing country and their foreign patrons refuse substantive talks, Russia will secure the liberation of its historical lands by military means."