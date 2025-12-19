Hungary 'absolutely ready' to host Russia-US summit — top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 19. /TASS/. Budapest is ready to host a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States "at any point of time," as it is also ready to provide a venue for a Ukraine peace summit, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS.

"We are absolutely ready. We are ready at any point of time. We have made this commitment again, both in Washington and in Moscow," Szijjarto said in response to a relevant question. "We understand in both capitals, that if there is something which is not being under dilemma, is the venue of the peace summit, which is a great honor for us, obviously," he added.

Hungary has maintained a pro-peace position since the onset of the conflict, the top diplomat noted, despite what he called "enormous political attacks" against Budapest.

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. However, the summit was later postponed indefinitely because the two sides could not agree on how to achieve a meaningful result in settling the Ukrainian conflict. Both Moscow and Washington said the meeting would take place when the conditions were right.