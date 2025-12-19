US pauses green card lottery after Brown University shooting — Reuters

LONDON, December 19. /TASS/. The White House is halting the green card lottery program after the suspect in the Brown University shooting entered the United States through this initiative, the Reuters news agency reported, citing US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

"At the direction of [US President Donald] Trump, I am immediately ordering USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) to halt DV1 programs to ensure Americans are no longer harmed by this disastrous policy," Nielsen was quoted as saying.

On the evening of December 13, a shooting occurred at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, leaving at least two dead and nine others injured. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s capture.