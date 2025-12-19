Belarus to modernize Polonez multiple rocket launcher in coming years — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Belarus plans to modernize its Polonez multiple-launch rocket system in the coming years, President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the 7th All-Belarusian People’s Assembly.

"We are developing short-and medium-range missiles. Polonez is a good example of this. We need to update it because the situation has changed significantly. Electronic warfare systems are extremely powerful, so we must protect the missile to make it even more accurate – capable of hitting a target with pinpoint precision, even 'through a window,' as I said earlier," Lukashenko explained.

According to the president, work on the upgrade is already underway. "In the coming years, we will receive an improved Polonez. But it must be produced domestically. The latest version of Polonez was developed by our own specialists, so we must continue improving it, since we have the necessary expertise," he said.

Lukashenko emphasized that the key task is to ensure the protection of the missiles against electronic warfare systems. "This is our objective, and we will achieve it," he added.

In August, Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, said that the republic was considering equipping Polonez missile systems with nuclear warheads.

According to him, the Polonez system was developed jointly with China and later successfully modernized at Belarusian enterprises. He stressed that this was not a threat to anyone.