Trump pledges to press for construction of modern defense plants in US

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he would press for the construction of new modern plants to produce weapons.

In his post, Trump said salaries of top managers in the US defense sector were "exorbitant and unjustifiable." "From this moment forward, these Executives must build new and modern Production Plants, both for delivering and maintaining this important Equipment, and for building the latest Models of future Military Equipment. Until they do so, no Executive should be allowed to make in excess of $5 Million Dollars which, as high as it sounds, is a mere fraction of what they are making now," he continued.

Trump added that he would not permit dividends or stock buybacks for defense companies "until such time as these problems [slow production and servicing of US weapons and military equipment] are rectified.".