Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Sopych in the Sumy Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Kaleniki in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,240 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,240 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 270 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 170 troops, an armored combat vehicle and two US-made armored personnel carriers in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 200 troops, an armored combat vehicle and a US-made armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 280 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 255 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 65 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Proletarskoye, Miropolye, Kondratovka and Kucherovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Izbitskoye, Volchanskiye Khutora, Vesyoloye and Udy in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 270 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, three electronic warfare stations and an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counterbattery radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and eight materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle and two US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Vasilevka, Novoosinovo, Grushevka and Kovalevka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Brusovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 25 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle and a US-made armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Shabelkovka, Novosyolovka, Aleksandrovka and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 10 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and six materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 280 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Krasnoyarskoye, Dobropolye, Novonikolayevka and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 280 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 255 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Dobropasovo, Prosyanaya and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Komsomolskoye, Lyubitskoye, Barvinovka, Vozdvizhevka and Kopani in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 255 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 65 Ukrainian military personnel, 12 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops hammer Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure sites used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 421 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs over past day

Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 421 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs and 421 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 124,415 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,305 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,690 multiple rocket launchers, 33,898 field artillery guns and mortars and 57,043 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.