US shows no interest in returning to understandings reached in Alaska — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The United States is unfortunately showing no interest in returning to the understandings reached at the Russia-US summit in Anchorage, Alaska, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Almost a year ago, in Anchorage, Alaska, President Putin - as he said later - showed a spirit of compromise, accepting absolutely clear proposals from President Trump. I sincerely hope that the experience of past failures, when the West refused to implement the accords it had backed, will not be repeated with regard to the Alaska agreement. So far, unfortunately, our American partners have shown no interest in that," he pointed out at a press conference following talks with top Bangladeshi diplomat Khalilur Rahman.

According to Lavrov, Putin has recently confirmed that Moscow is ready to follow the understandings outlined at the Anchorage meeting. "However, we are certainly concerned about a statement made by no less than Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said at a Congress hearing a while ago that the United States could not act as a mediator due to its support for Ukraine. The same position came from [EU foreign policy chief] Kaja Kallas and a number of other EU and European Commission officials," the Russian foreign minister added.