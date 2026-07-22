Attack on Kuban caused by Ukraine’s failure on line of engagement — Russian lawmaker

KRASNODAR, July 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian massive attack on civilian infrastructure of Russia’s Krasnodar Region in which one person was killed and 10 more injured, is the result of Kiev’s realization of its armed forces’ futility of actions on the line of line of engagement and testifies to the fact that they have started to use the tactics of cowardly terrorism, deputy of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) from the Krasnodar Region, deputy head of the house economic policy committee Sergey Altukhov told TASS.

Overnight to Wednesday, the Krasnodar Region suffered a massive attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported that as a result of the attack, fragments of a drone fell in the territory of an enterprise, killing a worker. A warehouse was attacked in Krasnodar. Ten people were injured, six of them received outpatient treatment, four were taken to hospital: three are in serious condition, one - in moderate. Firefighting efforts at the warehouse are underway.

"The Kiev regime, in the full knowledge that its actions on the engagement line are senseless, has again resorted to the cowardly terror tactics, striking peaceful cities and civilian infrastructure. Its goal is to sow panic among the population and hurt them. But the enemy will not succeed in breaking out spirit," said Altukhov.

He also expressed condolences over the death of a person in Ukraine’s attack on Armavir.

Founder of the Wildberries e-commerce firm Tatiana Kim confirmed that the company’s logistics center came under attack in Krasnodar, and that the company suspended operation of its warehouses. Drone fragments also hit two apartment blocks in Krasnodar, and in the Dinskaya settlement - two private homes. There were no casualties.