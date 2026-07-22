Seventeen injured in Ukrainian drone strike on apartment building in Crimea’s Yalta

SIMFEROPOL, July 22. /TASS/. Seventeen people suffered injuries in a Ukrainian drone strike on an apartment building in the Crimean city of Yalta, Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the Crimean leader, said.

"According to the latest reports, an overnight enemy attack on Yalta left 17 civilians injured," he wrote on Telegram, adding that six people had been taken to the hospital.

"The attack was deliberate, as it is impossible to mistake an apartment building for an electrical substation. There are no military facilities or energy infrastructure sites nearby," Kryuchkov added.

According to Olga Kurlayeva, an aide to the head of Crimea, 350 people were evacuated from the building, while seven apartments were destroyed by fire.