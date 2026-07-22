Rubio promises to discuss Ukraine with Lavrov

MANILA, July 22. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would discuss the prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, he said.

"We are going to talk about it. We’d like to see that war coming to an end. The US remains open and willing to play a constructive role in bringing that war to an end, when that opportunity presents itself," he told reporters.

"I saw foreign Minister Lavrov last night briefly. We did not talk about any of this. We’ll talk more tomorrow."