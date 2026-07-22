Moscow refuses to recognize G20 decisions made without it — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia refuses to recognize G20 decisions made without its participation, Marat Berdyev, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, told TASS in an interview.

"We will not recognize any decisions the G20 makes without us," the senior diplomat said, commenting on the Group of Twenty’s move to bar Russian officials from G20 events.

"I personally keep in touch with the US Department of State to avoid further complications. While the signals being read from the other end of the line have been encouraging, we are staying vigilant," Berdyev added.