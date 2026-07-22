Oil depot in southern Russia’s Armavir catches fire following massive drone attack

KRASNODAR, July 22. /TASS/. A blaze erupted on the premises of an oil depot in Armavir in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Region as a result of a massive drone attack, the city’s government said on Max channel.

"Today, Armavir came under heavy attack as an oil depot in the Northern industrial zone was attacked with more than 16 unmanned aerial vehicles. According to data from emergency services, a fire erupted on the premises, engulfing an area of around 800 square meters," the post reads.

According to it, nine fire engines and more than 40 Russian Emergency Ministry employees took part in a relief effort.