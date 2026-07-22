New EU anti-Russian sanctions would directly hurt member states' economies — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Previous EU sanctions indirectly harmed the economies of European countries, but the measures remaining for the 21st sanctions package would directly damage the interests of EU member states, Russian presidential spokesman spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, stressing that such an impact would be "much more painful."

"Until now, these sanctions have indirectly affected Europe, European taxpayers, and European businesses, while nevertheless inflicting billions of dollars in damage. Now, only those sanctions remain that would directly affect the interests of a number of European Union member states. And, of course, that is far more painful. This explains the disagreements we are now witnessing," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, Politico, citing sources, reported that EU authorities had run out of ideas for new measures to include in the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, as additional restrictions would undermine the interests of member states.