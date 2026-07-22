Rostec ships out first KUB-M security modules for industrial enterprises

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The RT-Project Technologies company, an arm of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec, has shipped out the first KUB-M mobile shelters for industrial enterprises, the Rostec press service reported.

"RT-Project Technologies supplies universal KUB-M modular civil defense shelters for industrial facilities. The structures are quickly assembled and can protect against explosions, building collapses, and toxic agents. The shelters are mass-produced in partnership with a private company," according to the press service.

It said that the KUB-M shelters were developed by the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies. These are metal modules installed on a prepared site. The shelters can be reinforced with concrete blocks. One container module, 25 square meters in size, can shelter up to 50 people. The total capacity of the shelter can be increased by adding additional containers.

"The KUB-M module can be connected to external networks and function in autonomous mode for two days. It is equipped with compressed air, water supply, sewage, heating systems, and a diesel power plant. The module is adapted for transportation by various vehicles, including trucks. This solution allows for quick construction of protective structures at various sites with minimal costs and without excavation work. When equipped with concrete blocks, the KUB-M shelters can withstand a high-explosive blast. Such security modules are now used in the oil and gas industry, and other industries and customers have expressed an interest in it. The shelters can be used with the Pautina (Spiderweb) protective system, which enhances security," said RT-Project Technologies CEO Vasily Zuikov, as quoted by the press service.

Rostec said that the Pautina system is produced in partnership with a private company. The system features modular metalwork, the basic version of which is capable of withstanding a direct hit from a drone weighing up to 200 kg. The solution can effectively protect such facilities as petroleum storage tanks, power substations and others. The system consists of support columns, a heavy-duty net and pillars. It features bolted assembly that does not require welding, so it can be assembled in confined spaces and under increased fire hazard conditions. This reduces costs, speeds up the system’s installation and makes it safer.