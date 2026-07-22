MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Artelnoye in the Kharkov Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Blagodatnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,270 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,270 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 250 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 210 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 140 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 240 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 380 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 50 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Rubezhnoye, Novoaleksandrovka and Chernoglazovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Mogritsa, Krasnopolye and Khrapovshchina in the Sumy Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, a Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, a Verba multiple rocket launcher and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Izyum, Studenok and Komarovka in the Kharkov Region and Tatyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and a Verba multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Malotaranovka, Kramatorsk, Nikolayevka and Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 140 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 31 motor vehicles and four artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Verovka, Rubezhnoye, Svetloye and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 380 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 380 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vasilkovka and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Omelnik, Nezhenka and Chervony Yar in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 380 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 11 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Yurkovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 14 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces hit two Ukrainian Neptune missile launchers over past day

Russian forces hit two Neptune coastal defense missile launchers of the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck two Neptune coastal defense missile launchers, logistics centers, workshops producing long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 808 Ukrainian UAVs, nine smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 808 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs and 808 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 186,998 unmanned aerial vehicles, 667 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,252 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,765 multiple rocket launchers, 35,857 field artillery guns and mortars and 67,140 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.