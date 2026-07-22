US keen on adding Poland to G20 — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The US is actively advocating for Poland to become a new G20 member, Russia's Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said in an interview with TASS.

"The US has made things difficult with the suspension of South Africa this year, pushing Poland as a new member. Such moves undermine the consensus principle and the atmosphere of trust, leaving the future of existing agreements in limbo," he stated.

According to the diplomat, "the US itself is aware that many of its initiatives lack unifying potential and are often shaped by domestic priorities, particularly in trade and innovation." Berdyev noted that "the development aspects and reforms of the global institutions, which have always been at the core of the G20's agenda and recieved an additional boost during the BRICS countries' presidency in the G20 from 2022 to 2025, have been ignored," Berdyev noted.