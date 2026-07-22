IN BRIEF: Kremlin addresses Ukrainian military chief’s dismissal, sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the dismissal of Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky, European sanctions on Russia, and the upcoming G20 summit during his daily briefing on Wednesday.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

On Ukrainian settlement

- The Russian Armed Forces continue offensive operations along the entire frontline: "The situation on the frontline is well-known: our armed forces continue offensive actions along the entire frontline as part of the special military operation."

- The conditions for ending military operations in Ukraine outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an address to the Foreign Ministry leadership remain in effect: "Let us recall that two years ago, President Putin addressed the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry and outlined the key conditions for ending military operations. All these conditions remain in effect and are well known around the world, including in Kiev."

- The Ukraine conflict could end if Kiev does the prudent thing: "As we have repeatedly said, it would be enough for the Kiev regime to make a responsible decision for military operations to stop quickly and for serious and difficult talks to begin."

- The Kremlin spokesman declined to comment on media reports claiming that Russia had toughened its position on territorial issues related to the situation in Ukraine, saying that such matters could hardly be discussed publicly and that there was a great deal of speculation in the media: "These are details that can hardly be discussed publicly. As for such reports, they should not be taken seriously or given attention. They largely fall into the category of speculation."

On Ukrainian military chief’s dismissal

- The dismissal of Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky shows that the Kiev regime is facing internal turmoil, the Kremlin spokesman said. "All these upheavals <...> make it clear that the Kiev regime is crumbling from within, which is plain to see," he said.

On EU sanctions

- There seems to be no limit to the European Union’s sanctions or the madness of European politicians: "I don’t think it’s possible to talk about any limit to sanctions because there is no limit. Accordingly, there is no limit to their madness."

- Moscow views all sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union as "absolutely illegal under international law."

- The EU’s previous sanctions against Russia affected European economies indirectly, but the measures left to be included in the 21st package will directly harm their interests: "Until recently, these sanctions had an indirect impact on Europe, including European taxpayers and businesses, although they still caused billions of euros in damage. But now, the choice is limited to sanctions that will directly harm the interests of a number of EU countries, which will be far more painful. This explains the disagreements among member states that we have been seeing," he said.

On allegations about Baku meeting between Russian, German officials

- The Kremlin has no information about a meeting between Russian and German officials in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku: "I don’t have any information about such a meeting so I have nothing to tell you."

On G20 summit

- G20 summits do not require special invitations and every country determines its own level of participation: "In this case, the United States is the chair and the host country of the summit. Under the rules, no personal invitations are actually required. If a country hosts a summit such as the G20, all member states are expected to participate at the level they choose for their delegations."

- Russia will be represented at the US-hosted G20 summit at a high level in any case: "In any case, we will ensure high-level, effective and active participation in the summit."