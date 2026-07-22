Lavrov says claims Russia supplies arms to Iran untrue, wants end to Hormuz conflict

MANILA /Philippines/, July 22. /TASS/. Moscow wants the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz to end and is not supplying Tehran with weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated, calling rumors to that effect "simply embarrassing."

"For no apparent reason, the West, and Washington in particular, are now stoking a narrative that Russia and China are directly supplying Iran with the weapons to attack US targets. Well, you know, it is embarrassing to even hear that," Lavrov said after taking part in the ASEAN events in the Philippines.

"So, returning to the Strait of Hormuz conflict, we want it to cease," Lavrov stressed. "It affects the global economy, and Russia is part of the global economy. Even amid sanctions, the majority of countries remain our trade, economic, and investment partners," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that on the global stage there are countries that "incite the parties of the confrontation, so the conflict is prolonged." But Russia, he said, "is not one of them."