Serial production of propellers for fixed-wing combat UAVs starts in Novosibirsk

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Serial production of 14x10-inch propellers for fixed-wing combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) has begun in Novosibirsk, Executive Director of the Spektr Design Bureau Andrey Bratenkov told TASS.

"Serial production of 14x10-inch propellers for fixed-wing combat UAVs, including the Molniya series of combat drones, has been launched. The product is made of domestically produced glass-filled plastic. The production facilities’ output is 50,000 propellers per month, with a peak output of up to half a million pieces monthly. Veterans of the special military operation participated in the product development, putting forward constructive proposals based on their combat experience," Bratenkov said.

The expert emphasized that the product’s supply to Russia’s military has already begun. "The new propellers, same as the entire line of propellers manufactured by the Spektr Design Bureau, are available for purchase by training centers and military units on the military market," he noted.

According to him, specialists are currently working on the products’ improvement. "Comprehensive tests are currently underway, including in the wind tunnel," Bratenkov said.