Southern Russia to boost anti-terrorist protection over increased Ukrainian drone attacks

KRASNODAR, July 22. /TASS/. The Krasnodar Region will analyze the potential Ukrainian targets as the number of drone attacks on civilian facilities in the region grow and will strengthen their anti-terrorist protection, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"We are doing our best to protect the critical facilities, but the enemy is trying to destabilize the situation by targeting peaceful, civilian enterprises. I have instructed my colleagues, together with the owners of the enterprises that affect people's lives, to ensure anti-terrorist protection on an equal footing with critical infrastructure. It is important to promptly analyze potential targets, study the situation in other regions, and take all necessary measures to strengthen protection," he said in a statement.

Earlier, a Wildberries warehouse complex caught fire in Krasnodar after a drone fell on it. There was also a fire at one of the enterprises in Armavir.

Drone wreckage hit garages in of the Kransnodar districts, the fire is being extinguished there.

The massive overnight drone attack on the Krasnodar Region killed one person and injured 17.