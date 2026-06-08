FACTBOX: UAV attack on Moscow-Simferopol passenger train

SIMFEROPOL, June 8. /TASS/. One person was killed and another injured as a result of a Ukrainian UAV attack on the locomotive of a Moscow-Simferopol passenger train.

The train’s passengers were not injured, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, reported on his Telegram channel.

TASS has compiled the key details of the incident.

Incident details

- Sergey Aksyonov, the head of Crimea, reported that one person was killed and another injured as a result of the Ukrainian UAV attack on a locomotive of the passenger train traveling from Moscow to Simferopol.

- He specified that the engineer was injured, while the assistant engineer was killed.

- Aksyonov added that the passengers were not injured.

Train traffic

- Scheduled passenger train service in Crimea has been suspended due to the attack, the Grand Service Express carrier reported on its Telegram channel.

Assistance to passengers

- Passengers on all trains in Crimea were evacuated following the attack, Grand Service Express said.

- All passengers on the Moscow-Simferopol train were transported to Simferopol.

- Passengers on trains evacuated due to the attack were transported to their destinations in Simferopol and Sevastopol, Grand Service Express later told TASS.

Investigation, response

- The Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office has taken control of the situation following the Ukrainian attack, according to a statement posted on the agency's Telegram channel.

- The Crimean transport prosecutor is coordinating the work of law enforcement agencies and emergency services at the scene.