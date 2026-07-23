TOKYO, July 23. /TASS/. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has described his brief interaction with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings in Manila as the rekindling of an "old acquaintance." This marks the first personal exchange between the foreign ministers of Japan and Russia in six years, according to Muneo Suzuki, a lawmaker from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Motegi recounted at a press briefing after participating in ASEAN events in Manila, "The gala dinner was held the day before last, and I had an opportunity to briefly exchange greetings with Foreign Minister Lavrov. We are old-time acquaintances, and we discussed bilateral relations and regional issues." He emphasized the importance of managing Japan-Russia relations thoughtfully, noting, "Although the relations are complex, Russia is our neighbor. It’s crucial to maintain proper bilateral communication - including intergovernmental channels, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges." He added that Japan’s approach toward Russia will be guided by national interests.

Suzuki welcomed the development, stating, "The very fact of dialogue between foreign ministers is a positive step," and expressed hope that this could lead to improvements in bilateral ties.

A Personal Connection

Many in Japan have highlighted the close personal relationship Motegi has cultivated with Lavrov. The foreign minister himself has spoken of a "trusting relationship," recalling several discussions - including informal talks - with Lavrov. Notably, during a speech at the National Rally for the Return of the Northern Territories (the term Japan uses in relation to Russia’s Southern Kuril Islands) in April, Motegi referenced "lengthy negotiations" with Lavrov on February 7.

In January, Suzuki told a TASS correspondent that he had met with Motegi before one of his trips to Russia and noted that the Japanese foreign minister values his good rapport with Lavrov.

Anti-Russian Policies

Meanwhile, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has criticized Japan’s stance, asserting in an interview with TASS that Tokyo initiated sanctions against Russia "to demonstrate Western solidarity" and continues to maintain them. Rudenko suggested that Japan should take the first step toward reconciliation by abandoning its "hostile policy" toward Russia.

In May, Suzuki visited Russia and, after meeting with Rudenko, indicated that both sides considered the possibility of a foreign ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila in July, should Japan request it. While Motegi stated that "Tokyo is open to dialogue with Moscow," he clarified that there are no concrete plans for such talks at present. Similarly, Deputy Foreign Minister Takeshi Akahori expressed a comparable position to TASS in early July.