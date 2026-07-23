Kremlin spokesman addresses US contact, nuclear non-proliferation, peaceful nuclear energy

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the prospects for in-person communication between Russian officials and US negotiators, Moscow’s stance on nuclear non-proliferation and countries’ right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy during his daily briefing on Thursday.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

On Ukraine settlement

- Russia remains open to talks on Ukraine but as the EU continues to encourage Kiev to prolong the war, Moscow’s special military operation continues: "We remain open to the negotiation process but in a situation where European capitals are encouraging the Kiev regime to continue the war, we are also continuing our special military operation."

- Moscow is pleased to say that there are positive developments in the special military operation zone: "We continue our special military operation and can see positive developments in this regard."

- Russia and the United States maintain contact on Ukraine but it would be premature to say that efforts to resolve the conflict are being stepped up: "In this situation, I wouldn’t be too optimistic. Communication is indeed ongoing. This is always a positive thing, but at this point, it wouldn’t be right to talk about any new trends or accelerated efforts."

On communication with US

- Russia hopes to resume in-person communication with US negotiators once they are less busy: "We maintain dialogue with the Americans through the existing working channels and hope that, once the US negotiators are less busy, we will resume in-person communication as they will be able to visit Moscow to continue the dialogue."

On Russia’s stance on nuclear non-proliferation, peaceful use of nuclear energy

- Russia is of the mind that the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons must be ensured while countries must retain the right to peacefully use nuclear energy: "Our position on nuclear non-proliferation is well-known. It concerns nuclear weapons. Everyone is also aware of our stance on countries' right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. This right should be guaranteed for Iran, Saudi Arabia and other countries."