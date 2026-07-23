US may expand Iran operation within days — media

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. The United States may significantly expand its military operation against Iran within days, the Axios news website reported, citing US officials.

According to the media outlet, "amid a continued US military build up in the region, President Trump is still considering returning to major combat operations against Iran." US and Israeli officials say "this could happen within days."

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that the US was "surging forces to the Middle East," potentially preparing to expand the conflict against Iran. In mid-July, The Wall Street Journal said that after meetings with key advisors, Trump was leaning toward expanding military operations against Iran. According to the newspaper’s sources, options under consideration include intensified bombing campaigns, deploying troops to seize islands in the Strait of Hormuz, and strikes on Iran’s energy facilities.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a Memorandum of Understanding that provided for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon., the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran on July 8, accusing Tehran of violating agreements related to the Strait of Hormuz.