Damage from Ukrainian forces actions exceeds $12.7 bln — Investigative Committee chief

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The total damage caused by the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass, Novorossiya, as well as border and rear regions, has surpassed 1 trillion rubles ($12.7 bln), according to criminal investigations, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Investigative Officers' Day.

"Within the framework of criminal investigations, the assessed damage resulting from the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the new regions stands at over 560 billion rubles ($7.1 bln), while in border and rear areas, it exceeds 535 billion rubles ($6.8 bln)," Bastrykin said.

He added that efforts to assess the full scale of damage caused by Ukrainian forces are ongoing.