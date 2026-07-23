Russia observing positive momentum in special military operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia is observing a positive momentum in its special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Even as Moscow is open to negotiations, it presses ahead with the special military operation as the European Union prods Kiev to continue the war, he noted.

"In a situation where the Kiev regime is being prodded by European capitals to continue the war, we, too, are pressing ahead with our special military operation as we are observing a positive momentum for us there," Peskov said.