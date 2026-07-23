Top US diplomat calls ICC 'stupid organization'

MANILA /Philippines/, July 23. /TASS/. Other countries may join the "stupid" International Criminal Court (ICC) if they wish, but the United States will never join it, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated.

"We are not members of that court. We never signed on to that treaty. They need to understand that If people want to sign on and be a part of that stupid organization, they can. But we are not going to be a part of it. And they are not going to apply their jurisdiction to Americans," he said at a press conference on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial events in Manila.

According to Rubio, the US will not tolerate it if the ICC attempts to take action against American citizens now or in the future.

Earlier, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated that the city's legal department is exploring possibilities to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under an ICC warrant if he visits in September to participate in the high-level week of the UN General Assembly. In response, US President Donald Trump emphasized that no one, in any way, would be able to detain the head of the Israeli government during his trips to the US. Later, Mamdani admitted that the city does not have the authority to restrict Netanyahu's freedom.