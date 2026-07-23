FACTBOX: Key takeaways from the Lavrov-Rubio meeting

MANILA /Philippines/, July 23. /TASS/. Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila have concluded. They lasted more than half an hour, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov discussed the current situation along the combat line with Rubio and emphasized the importance of not supplying Ukraine with more arms. The two top diplomats also discussed normalizing operating conditions for Russian and US diplomatic missions.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the talks.

Meeting details

- The talks began at 11:54 a.m. local time (06:54 Moscow time) and proceeded as scheduled.

- The two foreign ministers and their delegations left the meeting room at 12:31 p.m. local time (07:31 Moscow time).

- According to a diplomatic source, the meeting was initiated by the US side.

- The Russian delegation also included Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Foreign Policy Planning Department Director Alexey Drobinin, and Presidential Representative to ASEAN Evgeny Zagaynov.

- The US delegation included Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker and Presidential Special Envoy Sergio Gor.

- Media representatives were allowed to film the opening moments of the meeting.

- US journalists began shouting questions.

- One reporter asked Rubio whether he would ask Lavrov during the meeting whether Russia was helping Iran with targeting.

- The US secretary of state did not respond.

- Under the rules set by the US side, journalists were not permitted to ask questions.

- About 10-15 seconds later, reporters left the meeting room.

Russian Foreign Ministry statement

- According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov briefed Rubio on the current situation along the combat line and stressed the inadmissibility of continued arms supplies to Ukraine.

- The Russian foreign minister reaffirmed Russia's readiness to settle the conflict in Ukraine and its commitment to the agreements reached in Anchorage.

- Lavrov and Rubio also discussed normalizing the operating conditions of Russian and US diplomatic missions.

- They also discussed regional and international issues, including the situation in the Persian Gulf.

- In addition, Lavrov and Rubio agreed to continue contacts through their foreign ministries, including within the framework of international organizations.