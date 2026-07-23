BERLIN, July 23. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Germany has stated that Russia does not interfere in Germany's internal affairs and called on Berlin to tone down its anti-Russian rhetoric.

"We regret to note that as elections approach in a number of German federal lands, anti-Russian hysteria is being artificially fanned in the local socio-political and information space. Loud propaganda accusations containing baseless speculations and false claims are regularly circulated against Russia, concerning alleged disinformation campaigns, acts of sabotage and espionage, and ongoing cyber and hybrid attacks in Germany," the embassy said in a commentary. At the same time, the embassy emphasized, "naturally, no real evidence is being presented."

"In this regard, we would like to clearly emphasize once again: we do not interfere in Germany's internal affairs. Unlike our Western 'partners', whose funds support dozens of NGOs, foundations, and relocate associations that openly call for a change of government and the destabilization of the domestic political situation in our country," the commentary reads.

The embassy stated that "attempts to accuse Russia of supporting any side are simply absurd" and expressed its readiness to engage "with all legitimate political forces in Germany, especially those who are prepared for equal and mutually respectful dialogue." Unfortunately, there are few such forces in Germany and the EU as a whole today. "Here, they continue to prefer to escalate the level of confrontation, including calls for preparations for war with our country. This is an extremely dangerous path that does not serve the interests of the citizens of Germany and other European countries," the embassy stated. "In this regard, we strongly urge a reduction in the level of anti-Russian rhetoric."

In September, regional parliamentary elections will be held in the two eastern federal lands of Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, as well as in Berlin. According to current opinion polls, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which advocates for migration restrictions, an end to military support for Ukraine, and normalization of economic relations with Moscow, enjoys high support in the eastern regions. Representatives of Germany's ruling coalition and German intelligence agencies regularly warn of alleged "risks" of external interference, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns by Russia aimed at influencing voter sentiment. In Moscow, such accusations are called unfounded and are categorically rejected.