BELGOROD, July 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region nearly 160 times over the past 24 hours. One civilian was killed, and nine injured in the attacks, the region’s acting governor Alexander Shuvayev reported on Max.

"Unfortunately, there were casualties. A civilian was killed in yet another targeted and brutal attack by Kiev terrorists in the Shebekinsky district.. <...> In addition, nine people were injured in Belgorod, as well as in the Belgorodsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, and Shebekinsky districts. Four of them are undergoing treatment in hospital," he wrote.

The Ukrainian armed forces 157 times attacked the region, seven times using multiple launch rocket systems, artillery weapons and aircraft, and seven times dropped explosives from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The city of Belgorod, as well as the Alekseyevsky, Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuisky, Veidelevsky, Volokonovsky, Graivoronsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Novooskolsky, Rakityansky, Starooskolsky, Shebekinsky, and Yakovlevsky districts were attacked by the enemy.

A total of 177 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and neutralized over the Belgorod Region.