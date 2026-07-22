Zelensky reluctant to hand over real control over armed forces to Drapaty — portal

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky may attempt to block initiatives of the newly appointed commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Mikhail Drapaty, keeping real control in his own hands, the Strana news portal wrote citing sources in Ukraine’s political and military circles.

The sources believe that the key issue at stake is the control over the Defense Ministry, and Zelensky has already made it clear that Mikhail Fedorov will not be allowed to return to the post.

Zelensky may resort to the work-to-rule tactics, also known as "Italian strike", relying on a loyal defense minister and direct communication with the General Staff and bypassing the commander-in-chief. He also has the opportunity to block his staffing decisions. Besides, Zelensky will be able to manage and control defense procurement and arms deliveries through a controlled defense ministry.

At the same time, the portal wrote that if Drapaty, who is reputed to have a tendency for public demarches, will have to face resistance from Zelensky and his loyal defense minister, he may once again try to bring all controversies into the public spotlight.

On Wednesday, Vladimir Zelensky officially removed the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Alexander Syrsky, from his post and appointed Mikhail Drapaty to replace him, according to decrees published on Zelensky’s website.