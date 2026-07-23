Russian forces strike over two dozen vessels carrying cargoes for Ukraine since July 11

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Since July 11, Russian forces have officially struck 28 vessels at Ukrainian ports and at sea that were carrying military cargoes and fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces, according to TASS estimates based on data released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry reported on July 12 that two dry-cargo vessels and a sea ferry carrying cargoes for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as a patrol boat were hit in nighttime strikes on the Chernomorsk port. In addition, overnight to July 13, the Russian Armed Forces struck in Chernomorsk two RO-RO ferries and a container vessel that were carrying cargoes for Ukraine, as well as a Project 416 Shostka support vessel for underwater works, and a floating dock for autonomous unmanned underwater vehicles.

On the night of July 13 to July 14, a tanker was struck on the route from the Chernomorsk port to Odessa. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on July 15 that a container and a dry-cargo vessel carrying Ukraine’s military cargoes were struck in nighttime strikes on the Chernomorsk port.

On the night of July 15-16, a dry-cargo vessel that was carrying cargoes for the Ukrainian armed forces was struck at sea on the way to the Chernomorsk port, as well as a speed boat of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces was hit in the area of Zmeiny Island.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on July 17 that a seagoing vessel and a speed boat of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces were struck during nighttime sea passage to the ports of the Odessa Region, and four dry-cargo vessels were hit at the Nikolayev port during unloading in the day time. Another dry-cargo vessel, carrying Ukrainian military supplies, was struck at the Yuzhny port. On the night of July 17-18, a container vessel that was unloading ammunition was struck at the Chernomorsk port, and a dry-cargo ship was hit in the area of Zmeiny Island.

During the day on July 20, unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces struck two dry-cargo vessels that were unloading military cargoes at the Odessa port. In addition, two sea bulkers and a dry-cargo vessel, carrying Ukrainian military supplies to the Chernomorsk port, were struck during sea passage (31, 38 and 50 km south of Zatoka). Four dry-cargo ships and two sea bulkers carrying military cargoes for the Ukrainian armed forces to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk were struck overnight to July 22, and also during the day.