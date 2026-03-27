Sanctions make situation around Nord Streams legally complex — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The situation around the Nord Stream pipelines is legally complex due to sanctions, but ownership of the pipelines remains with Gazprom, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the US interest in taking control of the Nord Streams and energy markets.

"The Nord Streams were an international company with the participation of foreign companies. Many of them have exited. Ownership of these pipelines remains and belongs to our company, Gazprom," Peskov said.

"Due to sanctions, which we consider illegal from the standpoint of international law, the legal situation is, of course, complicated," he emphasized.

Peskov added that the aggressive marine environment is causing increasing damage every day to the destroyed line of the Nord Stream pipeline. "The main thing is that they [the Nord Streams] are idle. One is destroyed, and it is deteriorating day by day — the aggressive marine environment," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"The main thing is that they [the Nord Streams] are idle. One is destroyed, and it is deteriorating day by day — the aggressive marine environment," the Kremlin spokesman said.