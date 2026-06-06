Agreements worth $90.43 bln signed at SPIEF 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. More than 1,000 agreements worth over 6.6 trillion rubles ($90.43 bln) were signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian presidential adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said.

"Representatives from 142 countries around the world took part in the event. The forum also demonstrated that Western investors are showing cautious interest in returning to Russia. A total of 1,084 agreements worth 6 trillion 642 bln rubles were signed at the forum," Kobyakov said.

More than 24,500 people took part in the forum in 2026, he added. "The total number of participants exceeded 24,500 people. For the first time in 10 years, an official US delegation took part in the forum," Kobyakov said.

Delegations from 142 countries attended the forum. "Participants from 142 countries around the world attended the forum, showing genuine interest," he said.