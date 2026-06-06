Russian air defenses shoot down 911 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over past day

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 13 guided aerial bombs and 911 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, four HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles manufactured in the United States, and 911 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

According to its data, since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 157,327 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,637 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,729 multiple-launch rocket system combat vehicles, 35,241 field artillery guns and mortars, and 63,424 units of special military automotive equipment.