Russia continues uranium supplies to US market — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia continues uranium supplies to the US market, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"[The US] administration was fighting, fighting all the time against one of our liquefied natural gas projects but as soon as the project went live, the first shipment went to the US market. Frankly speaking, I did not even believe in that and I was surprised. Why? It is beneficial. We are still supplying uranium to the US market," the president said.

Russia is among the top three uranium suppliers to the United States, Putin added.