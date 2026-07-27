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All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

No talks underway with US, message exchange possible via mediators — Iranian MFA

According to Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran has not requested negotiations since tensions began escalating again

TEHRAN, July 27. /TASS/. No consultations are currently taking place between Tehran and Washington, but the two sides have the opportunity to exchange messages through mediators, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Mediators can convey messages from the US to us regarding current developments in the region, but we are not engaged in any talks with the US at this point," he told a briefing.

According to Baghaei, Iran has not requested negotiations since tensions began escalating again. "Our opponents continue to publish reports claiming that Iran is seeking talks," he added.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The US claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting US facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan. The parties halted exchanges of strikes on July 24.

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