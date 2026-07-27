Price of Brent oil down over 7% on London’s ICE

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for September 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has dropped by more than 7%, according to trade data.

As of 1:01 a.m. Moscow time (10:01 p.m. GMT on the previous day), the Brent price was down by 7.44% at $89.58 a barrel, the lowest level for Monday morning.

As of 7:45 a.m. Moscow time (4:45 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent was down by 5.07% at $91.87 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2026 delivery was down by 5.34% at $84.54 per barrel.