High Precision Systems delivers batch of BMP-3 fighting vehicles to Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry a batch of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, the Rostec press service reported.

"High Precision Systems Holding has dispatched to the military a batch of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles. The number delivered is greater than previous months of this year. The BMP-3 vehicles have been handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry as part of the state defense procurement plan," the press service said.

It noted that each fighting vehicle is fitted with additional protection means that cover the body from all sides, including from above. Special instruments and equipment installed on the vehicles increase the mobility and effectiveness of the BMP-3’s weapons. In addition, all the vehicles are equipped with an upgraded electronic warfare system.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, High Precision Systems Holding has been annually increasing the delivery of products, which today exceeded previous figures by three times. The combat vehicles’ appearance is also changing taking into account frontline experience. This year, the BMP-3 vehicles have received a number of important improvements, such as enhanced protection of the hull floor from explosions, as well as armor fragment protection of the rear and front parts," said Bekkhan Ozdoev, industrial director of Rostec’s armament cluster, as quoted by the press service.